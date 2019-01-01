Mbappe would be perfect for Juventus but I don’t know if they can afford him – Platini

The Bianconeri icon feels a fellow Frenchman on the books at PSG is the leading candidate to follow in Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps

Kylian Mbappe would be an ideal signing for , says Michel Platini, but the Bianconeri legend doubts the champions could afford to prise the World Cup winner from .

At just 20 years of age, a star turn on the books of the title holders has already become one of the most sought-after talents on the planet.

PSG spent big bringing him into their ranks, but are expected to face a fight to keep him at Parc des Princes.

Reports of interest from Real Madrid in Mbappe refuse to go away, while every leading side across Europe would welcome the opportunity to buy into his present ability and future potential.

Juventus are among those who could be tempted to join a transfer scramble if one is sparked, with Platini of the opinion that a fellow Frenchman is set to follow in the illustrious footsteps of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the global game.

Platini told Tuttosport: “I really like Neymar. And then there’s this kid who plays with him at Paris Saint-Germain, who isn’t too bad himself…

“Mbappe, that’s it! He could be the star over the next 10 years. I would suggest him to anyone.

“I don’t know if Juventus can afford him right now, and it will be even more difficult in the future as his value will increase even more.”

For now, Juve have the likes of Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala within their attacking arsenal.

The latter fills the iconic No.10 jersey once donned by Platini, with the Frenchman considering the Argentine to be a suitable successor to those who have gone before him.

The 1984 European Championship winner added of Dybala: “He is more similar to [Alessandro] Del Piero and [Roberto] Baggio than he is to me.

“[Zinedine] Zidane reminded me more of myself because we were more like midfielders. Dybala has great quality and does everything at speed like Baggio did.”

While Platini is currently keeping up to date with events at Juventus from afar, it could be that he is back in football at some point in the near future.

A four-year ban handed out to him when removed from a role as UEFA president has now been served.

The 64-year-old has ruled out taking on a position in Turin, but is open to the idea of joining Juve president Andrea Agnelli at the European Club Association.

He said: “They [Juventus] have asked me many times, but you don’t live the same love story twice.

“As for working with Agnelli at the ECA, anything is possible. I have a very good relationship with him, but he’s never asked me about it. He’s never talked to me about the famous Super either.”