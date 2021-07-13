The Frenchman's new Parc des Princes colleague has expressed his belief that all the "great players" should join the Blancos at some stage

Sergio Ramos says Kylian Mbappe will have to go to Real Madrid one day, but he hopes that the striker stays at Paris Saint-Germain for the 2021-22 season following his own arrival in the French capital.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a switch to Santiago Bernabeu amid reports that he is stalling talks over a new contract at Parc des Princes.

The 22-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of the top players in Europe, has just entered the final year of his current deal, and it has been suggested that Real will test PSG's resolve by launching a big-money bid this summer, but Ramos is eager for him to remain in Paris.

What's been said?

Ramos signed for the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer following his departure from Real at the start of the month, officially bringing to an end his trophy-laden 16-year stint at the Bernabeu.

The Spain international feels Mbappe is destined to join the Blancos if he continues on his current trajectory, but wants to play alongside him at PSG before he moves onto pastures new.

Asked if he would advise the Frenchman to link up with Real in the future, Ramos told AS: "Of course. Madrid is one of the best clubs in the world. On a historical level, the best.

"For me, great players have to go through there. But now I want him on my team. I want to win and for that I want the best to be by my side.

"Advice on a personal level I could never give. I could tell him something from experience, but I would do it in private. As a PSG player, I would like him to stay.

"I like to play with the best and Mbappe is one of them."

How do Real plan on snapping up Mbappe?

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in the summer of 2017 and he has since become a World Cup winner and Champions League finalist, with his stock continuing to rise with each passing season.

It would likely take an astronomical bid to prise the France forward away from Parc des Princes, but Real are one of the few clubs in world football capable of pulling off such a deal.

Goal has reported that the Blancos are already taking steps to raise extra funds for their pursuit of Mbappe through player sales, with the likes of Marcelo, Isco, Gareth Bale and Mariano Diaz all now on the chopping block.

Real are prepared to be patient while they wait for clarity regarding Mbappe's contract situation at PSG and a firm price tag, but club president Florentino Perez is prepared to sanction a move for the talented frontman before the current transfer window closes.

How did Mbappe perform in 2020-21?

Mbappe enjoyed another stellar individual campaign at PSG last term as he helped the club win a Trophee des Champions and Coupe de France double.

Mauricio Pochettino's side fell short in the Ligue 1 title race and the Champions League, but their star striker still managed to score 42 goals in 47 outings across all competitions.

Unfortunately, Mbappe was unable to carry that form into the European Championships with France, as he failed to record a single goal before missing a decisive penalty in their shootout defeat to Switzerland in the last 16.

