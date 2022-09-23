Mbappe on image rights controversy: 'I don't mind being on the front of the stage'

Kylian Mbappe said he 'doesn't mind being on the front of the stage' in response to the image rights dispute with the French FA.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe had announced that he would not take part in a photoshoot with the national team squad due to a disagreement over image rights standards with the France Football Federation (FFF). However, the FFF has decided to revise the clauses in the agreement following the forward's outright refusal, which has broken the ice.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yes [I'm happy with what happened this week]. It was not only me who found agreements. The whole team wanted that. Afterwards, I don't mind being on the front of the stage if it's beneficial for my teammates. Getting criticized won't change the way I play and live. If it can help the band, I don't mind. I think the whole group is happy," he was quoted by L'Equipe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe has had a bittersweet relationship with his national teammates which prompted coach Didier Deschamps to comment: "He is part of the group, knows that he is an important, decisive player. It's not Kylian and the band, it's Kylian in the band," back in March. His latest statement mentioning 'the band' might be a dig at his national team manager.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The 23-year-old forward will now shift his attention to facing Denmark in the final league stage matchday of the Nations League on September 26.