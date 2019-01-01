'Maybe Pep doesn't know everything that's going on' - Bayern Munich chief aims dig at Man City boss over Sane stance

The German champions have not given up on their desire to sign the winger but admit a deal is far from being finalised

CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Pep Guardiola should not be so quick to dismiss the German side's hopes of signing Leroy Sane from .

The Bavarian outfit have been open about their desire to bring the 23-year-old winger back to the ahead of the new season.

Rummenigge declared in May that the German champions would "try" to sign Sane this summer after Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery left.

City are trying to convince the ex- star to sign a new contract, however, and Guardiola suggested this week that there had been no approach from his former side.

He told reporters: "For a long time [Bayern] talk about their interest but Leroy is our player and hopefully he can stay next season and next season and next season."

But Rummenigge says Bayern's hopes of bringing Sane to the Allianz Arena are not over yet, as he suggested there may be more going on than Guardiola knows.

"I don't know if Pep knows what's going on in his club. No idea. Let's wait," he told Bild.

"If there is something to announce, then we will do that, but it's not that far."

While Guardiola has said repeatedly that he hopes Sane stays in , he implied this week that the player would be allowed to leave if he wants, saying: "It is his decision, it’s the same as what happened with [Jadon] Sancho. We want him, we are giving everything, but in the end, if he doesn’t want, what can you do? Nothing."

City are reportedly demanding at least £90 million ($112m) for Sane, while his wage demands are said to be excessive by Bayern's standards.

In June, Bayern president Uli Hoeness admitted that a deal is probably too expensive for his side, telling Kicker: "You have to be a bit sceptical. It's unlikely that it will work. It's about sums, they're insane."

Sane, who has two years left on his contract at City, made 47 appearances and scored 16 times in all competitions as Guardiola's side won the domestic treble last season.