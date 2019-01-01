Live Scores
African All Stars

Max Gradel's effort earns Toulouse draw against Caen

Comments()
Getty Images
The Cote d'Ivoire international ensured the Violets stretched their unbeaten home run to four matches in Ligue 1

Max Gradel scored a late equaliser to earn Toulouse a 1-1 draw against Caen in Sunday's French topflight outing.

The Ivorian winger scored a stoppage time equaliser to cancel out Enzo Crivelli's first-half opener as Toulouse remain unbeaten in their last four league games at the Stadium de Toulouse.

The 31-year-old has now notched 10 goals and four assists in 25 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

Editors' Picks

Toulouse remain unmoved in the 15th spot with 28 points from 26 matches and they take on Lyon for their next Ligue 1 match on March 3.

Close