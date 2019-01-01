Matip: Klopp issues injury update on Liverpool defender ahead of Leicester City clash

The Cameroon international is set to miss his second consecutive game for the Anfield outfit owing to injury

manager Jurgen Klopp has stated Joel Matip is not ready for their Premier League game against on Saturday.

The 28-year-old international picked up a knock in their 1-0 victory against last weekend.

The injury prevented him from featuring in the Reds’ win against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.

Klopp revealed the defender will also miss their game against Brendan Rodgers’ men along with Xherdan Shaqiri.

“Joel looks good but is not ready for tomorrow, and Shaq not,” Klopp said in a pre-match conference.

Matip has made an impressive start to the season, capping the defensive performances with one goal.

The defender will hope to return to the squad after the international break when they visit Old Trafford to take on on October 20.