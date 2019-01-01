Mathare United Captain Chrispin Oduor sends a strong signal to Vihiga United

A win over Vihiga will see coach Francis Kimanzi open a five-point gap at the top

Mathare United captain Chrispin Oduor has sent a strong warning to Vihiga United ahead of the weekend clash after he scored a brace in a friendly match on Thursday.

Oduor, who was on target in the ‘Slum Boys’ 3-2 win against Nzoia Sugar last time out, scored a brace in a 7-2 victory against the non-league side Bundes FC during a build-up match.

After coach Francis Kimanzi challenged his player to take their chances in front of goal, Clifford Alwanga, Ahmed Ahmad, Roy Okal, Tyson Otieno and Chris Ochieng' also registered their names on the score sheet as the league leaders mauled Bundes at the Goan Institute.

A win over Vihiga will see Kimanzi open a five-point gap at the top. The former champions are currently at the summit with 20 points; two ahead of Bandari, who is away in Tanzania.

Article continues below

Tusker is third while Western Stima dropped to fourth after the Kisumu side, though still unbeaten, blew away a chance to keep pace with the leader following a draw against KCB.