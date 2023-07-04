Mason Mount sees Twitter account suspended ahead of Man Utd unveiling amid claims that Chelsea fans are responsible

Mason Mount's Twitter account has been suspended, just as his transfer to Manchester United is about to officially go through.

Mount suspended from Twitter

Transfer to Man United all-but done

Chelsea fans unhappy

WHAT HAPPENED? The social media site is experiencing a tumultuous few days, with criticism aimed at owner Elon Musk for various changes he's made since buying the platform.

And Mount may be among the disgruntled number now, with the revelation that his account has been temporarily halted by the powers-that-be. There have been allegations on social media that a large number of Chelsea fans, unhappy with his Stamford Bridge exit, are responsible after they 'reported' his account, causing the suspension.

Twitter

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are on the brink of announcing Mount officially as their player, after agreeing a deal worth an initial £55 million ($70m) to take him from the capital up to Manchester. He will become Erik ten Hag's first summer signing.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Mount could make his United debut in their first pre-season friendly of the summer, which is against Leeds in Norway on July 12.