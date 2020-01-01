Martinelli makes injury return in Arsenal U21 match for first appearance in nine months

The Brazilian striker gave the Gunners a welcome boost as he turned out in club colours for their Papa John's Trophy clash with AFC Wimbledon

Gabriel Martinelli has given a very welcome attacking boost after he returned to competitive action following nine months out injured.

The Brazilian striker played for the Gunners' Under-21 side on Tuesday night in their Papa John's Trophy clash with AFC Wimbledon. He started the game and played 45 minutes before being withdrawn at half-time.

Arsenal U21 went on to lose the game 3-0 to their League One opponents and ended the game with nine men after Tim Akinola and William Saliba were sent off in the final few minutes.

Martinelli has been out of action since March after suffering a serious knee injury in training, just as the 19-year-old was establishing himself as an important first-team player in Mikel Arteta's side.

The Brazilian scored 10 goals in all competitions last season - which is as many as Arsenal have managed as a collective in the Premier League after 11 games in the 2020-21 campaign.

Martinelli, whose injury kept him out of Arsenal's and Community Shield triumphs earlier this year, signed a new contract at the club over the summer and in October gave a positive update about his recovery.

He said: “I’m feeling very well, I’m regaining confidence and I can feel my knee is better. After an injury like this you are kind of scared to force the knee again but the past couple of weeks it has been fine and soon I can start training with the ball.

“I think we have an excellent squad and along with Mikel’s forward-thinking and winning mentality we can carry on doing well. We are playing well and training well, everyone wants to win and we are all giving everything. I believe this season is very promising.

“We won trophies last season and I believe we can win this season again and also qualify for the .”

While Martinelli is nearing a first-team return, the Wimbledon defeat represents another blow for Saliba, who has failed to break into the Arsenal first-team picture since a big-money move from .

Saliba, who spent last season on loan back at the club before returning to Arsenal to supposedly feature regularly for Arteta's side, was given a straight red card in the 90th minute at Plough Lane for a reckless tackle.