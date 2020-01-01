'Martial & Rashford reaching 20 goals is long overdue' - Man Utd duo have to deliver 'season in, season out', says Cole

A former Red Devils striker has challenged the two forwards to build on an impressive 2019-20 campaign in the coming years

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford both reaching the 20-goal mark is "long overdue", according to Andy Cole, who says the duo will now have to prove that they can deliver the goods "season in, season out".

Rashford was enjoying his best individual campaign yet in United colours before being sidelined with a back injury in January, having hit 19 goals in 31 outings across all competitions.

Martial took up the mantle through the middle in the international's absence, and has also been able to add an end product to his game which had previously been lacking.

The Frenchman took his tally to 20 goals in a single campaign for the first time in his career after a netting a hat-trick in United's 3-0 win over on June 24, which also marked his first treble for the club.

Rashford, who returned to full fitness during the coronavirus-enforced break in the season, matched his team-mate's total by scoring a penalty in a 5-2 victory at home to Bournemouth at the weekend.

With Mason Greenwood also finding the net on a regular basis for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, it has been suggested that former glories will soon be revived at Old Trafford.

However, Cole has warned Rashford and Martial that they cannot allow their performance levels to drop if United are to start challenging for major honours once again.

The ex-Red Devils forward told MUTV: "I’ll be honest, I think it’s overdue, considering the talent of the pair of them. I was very surprised that it was Martial’s first hat-trick in his career, very, very surprised.

"These kids have the talent to be getting these goals season in, season out. And if they don’t they’ve got to be asking themselves the question why they are not getting 20 goals a season.

"I look at the Premier League now, in my time playing you had to get 20 goals, there was no option, you had to give the club 20 goals.

"Now I see a lot of players finishing on 12, 13 goals and they are playing centre-forward. When you’re at a big club you’ve got to have someone who can get you 20, 25, 30 goals a season if you’re trying to win the Premier League or win in Europe."

Cole went on to express his belief that the presence of €55 million (£50m/$62m) January signing Bruno Fernandes has helped United's attacking players improve their output.

He also discussed the positive effect the Portuguese playmaker has had on Paul Pogba in recent weeks, with the Frenchman enjoying a new lease of life since coming back into the team in June.

Cole added: "I think it’s a massive plus (having Fernandes). If you look since he’s come into the football club, the way he’s galvanised the players, ultimately he creates chances because he always wants to get on the ball.

"That makes it really good for a centre-forward because you know you’re guaranteed whatever movement you make he’s always looking to pass the ball forward and slip you in.

"Having Bruno in there and the re-emergence of Paul Pogba as well, the way Paul has come back into the team has freed him up no end.

"And the last few games we’ve seen Paul play, you can see his quality, because he knows he’s playing with a quality midfield player that has a fantastic understanding who can create chances and score goals."