Martial, Rashford and James 'frightening' for Man Utd's opponents - McTominay

The Scotland international scored his team's 2000th Premier League goal in the game against Norwich but saved special praise for the attacking trio

midfielder Scott McTominay believes the Red Devils' front three of Daniel James, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial would strike fear into any opponent.

McTominay bagged the first goal in his side's 3-1 win at on Sunday, with his strike ensuring United became the first club to register 2000 Premier League goals.

Rashford and Martial then secured all three points before Onel Hernandez's consolation, though they each also missed penalties.

Those misses mean United have scored just two of their six spot kicks this season, but international McTominay feels the potential of the attacking trident more than outweighs the teams’ woes from 12 yards.

“It’s frightening coming up against a trio like that,” the 22-year-old said after the game.

“It’s a three with tremendous potential. It’s important for your strikers to be firing.

“We’ve got to talk about that [the missed penalties] in the dressing room and put it right.”

The victory takes United to seventh in the table after 10 games, and builds on an impressive performance against last weekend.

The 1-1 draw between the old rivals saw United end the Reds' bid for the record Premier League winning streak of 18 matches, and McTominay believes that the performance against the Canaries is another step in correcting a wretched start to the season.

“We needed a performance today,” he added. “We should have beaten Liverpool last week.”

“We’ve put in a 90-minute performance. When we’re on it, we’re on it. Hopefully we can get some winning momentum.”

McTominay’s record-setting goal put him in some illustrious company. Other players to have scored landmark goals for the club include Andy Cole and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored the 500th and 1000th respectively.

The 22-year-old modestly said it was "nice" to have made history but maintained that coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been proven right for giving him a chance.

"I knew about that record before the game, it’s nice. It's a brilliant achievement to score in the Premier League.

“I just want to repay the manager’s faith. I’m delighted with three points and it’s important the team played well."