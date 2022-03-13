Marsch enjoys first win as Leeds manager as Gelhardt scores 94th minute goal in 2-1 victory vs Norwich

Leeds secured their first win under new manager Jesse Marsch on Sunday thanks to a stoppage- time goal from Joe Gelhardt.

The Elland Road side took the lead against Norwich early on, with Rodrigo opening the scoring inside the first 15 minutes of the match.

The hosts looked set to see out a narrow win until the 91st minute when Kenny McLean struck to level the score, but Gelhardt popped up to seal the winner shortly afterwards.

What has been said?

Marsch said after the game that his side were worthy of the win and created enough chances to have extended their lead before half-time.

He said: "Obviously there's a lot of emotions in the game. I'd heard a lot about the magic of Elland Road and we felt that today.

"The crowd were fantastic and the performance brought them into the game.

"We played well and deserved it today. Some of our chances in the first half, we could have finished the game off earlier.

"We have to fight for everything. It will make us stronger and we will keep pushing.

"It was very frantic. The goal against us is avoidable. Most of the work we're doing is about video analysis and going through walkthroughs.

"We need more time together but this was a step in the right direction. On another day I think we're going to win this game more completely."

He added: "I take it was a strong performance and we showed more what we want the game to look like. It will take more time still. We still have lots of work to do.

"I want to be positive with the lads and keep feeding them with the right information but we need to stick together and keep fighting until the end."

What does it mean for Leeds?

The result brings an end to a long losing streak for Leeds.

They had lost six matches in a row in the Premier League, a run which culminated in the sacking of coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Marsch came in to replace the Argentine, but Leeds lost their first two matches under the American.

They dropped dangerously close to the relegation zone, but the three points collected on Sunday will provide a boost in their fight to avoid the drop.

