Marko Kraljević back at Balestier Khalsa

Balestier Khalsa have re-appointed Marko Kraljević as their head coach.

It is understood that Kraljevic is appointed as the head coach with Khidhir Khamis redesignated as one of the club's staff coaches.



The German-born Singapore PR will take charge of the team's matches in the .

Balestier finished a disappointing ninth in the recently concluded SPL ( ), which saw Brunei clinch the league title.