Mario Balotelli completes move to Marseille

After being released by Nice, the Italy international has signed a contract with Les Olympiens which is set to run until June

Italian striker Mario Balotelli has completed a free transfer to Marseille on Thursday, joining from fellow Ligue 1 outfit Nice.

The 28-year-old ends his two and a half year spell with Les Aiglons by moving to the Orange Velodrome, despite having failed to find the back of the net in ten league appearances this season.

Balotelli joins Marseille on a six-month deal until the end of the current campaign and is expected to earn around £2.7m ($3m) in wages during that short spell.

The enigmatic centre forward scored 42 goals in 64 appearances in total at Nice, but he has found himself in and out of the starting XI this term after a run of poor performances.

He could make his debut for Marseille this coming Friday, as the French giants host Lille in a huge Ligue 1 clash.

