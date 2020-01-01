Marega on target in FC Porto’s win over Olympique Marseille

The 29-year-old forward inspired the Dragons past Andre Villas-Boas’ side in Tuesday’s European elite club competition fixture

FC defeated Olympique 3-0 in Tuesday’s game with Moussa Marega finding the net.

The striker’s early strike propelled Sergio Conceicao’s team to a commanding home triumph over the French team at the Estadio do Dragao.

Porto showed their desire to pick all maximum points at stake by taking a fourth minute lead through Marega, who poked the ball into an empty net thanks to a sublime assist from Jesus Corona.

The 29-year-old last scored for Conceicao’s side came in the 3-1 defeat of giants on March 6, 2019. Interestingly, the Dragons have won all seven of their Champions League games in which the Malian has scored for the Portuguese side.

Five minutes later, the visitors were presented with a golden chance to equalise after on loan defender of Senegalese descent Malang Sarr fouled Florian Thauvin in the area. Dimitri Payet played the ensuing kick over the cross bar despite sending goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin the wrong way.

In the 25th minute, Corona was fouled in Marseille’s goal area prompting Spanish referee Antonio Lahoz to award a penalty which was converted by Sergio Oliveira.

Andre Villas-Boas’ men came out stronger in the second-half, however, they lacked the cutting edge in the final third.

Luis Diaz made it three for Porto in the 69th minute after been released by Corona who dribbled past three defenders.

international Zaidu Sanusi and ’s Chancel Mbemba put up an impressive shift as they were too strong for the French team’s attacking forays.

’s Romario Baro was brought in as a replacement for Marega with 10 minutes left to play. For the Phocaeans, Cameroonian goalkeeper Simon Ngapandouetnbu was an unused substitute.

Thanks to this result, the Portuguese topflight side are second in Group C having accrued six points from three games - three points below leaders .

Before travelling to Stade Velodrome on November 25, they take on Portimonense and Fabril Barreiro in the Primeira Liga and Taca de Portugal respectively.