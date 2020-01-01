Rashford cleared by Man Utd to step up 'encouraging' return from injury

The club say their star man is doing well in his recovery from injury, which continues while English football is suspended

Marcus Rashford has been cleared to step up his recovery from a back injury following positive scans on the problem, have confirmed.

star Rashford has not featured for United since sustaining a double stress fracture in the third-round replay win over on January 15.

There were fears the 22-year-old, United's top scorer this season with 22 goals, could miss the remainder of the season and , which has since been postponed until next year.

With football almost entirely on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rashford could well have the opportunity to return to action if and when the 2019-20 season is resumed.

United said on Monday: "The club can confirm that Marcus Rashford has been cleared to step up his rehabilitation programme following encouraging signs on his latest scans. His progress will continue to be monitored by the club's medical team throughout the current lockdown period.

"Rashford had been working hard on his rehabilitation with medical staff at the Aon Training Complex, before the coronavirus pandemic forced all of the Reds to work individually at home."

Speaking to Sky Sports last week, Rashford said he was feeling "10 times better" as he worked towards a full recovery.

"For me, now it's just about getting ready to build back up to training and then playing games for the team," he said.

"I'm in a much better place. I'm much happier than I was about a month ago, so things are looking positive."

While unable to train or play football, Rashford has been contributing to the effort against the coronavirus pandemic by helping charity FareShare deliver food to local children and families who usually rely on free school meals.

He told the BBC : “In the past I have done a lot of work in regards to children and when I heard about the schools shutting down, I knew that meant free meals for some kids that they are not getting at school.

“I remember when I was at school I was on free meals and my mum wouldn’t get home until around six o’clock so my next meal would have been about eight. I was fortunate, and there are kids in much more difficult situations that don’t get their meals at homes.

“It is very important, it is at the top of my to-do list. In our generation there have been a lot of positive and negative influences. I am just trying to impact the next generation in a positive way."

