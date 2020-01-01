Marcus Rashford injury: How long will the Man Utd striker be out for & could he miss Euro 2020?

The Red Devils have been dealt with another cruel blow with striker Marcus Rashford due for a long injury lay-off – but how long is he out for?

's season went from bad to even worse following confirmation that star forward Marcus Rashford is set to spend a substantial spell on the sidelines with a back injury.

Rashford had already been ruled out of Man Utd's away clash against Liverpool, but now faces a longer period away from the pitch.

So what is the extent of Rashford's injury – and will he be fit for the Euros?

How long will Rashford be out for?

The striker is set to miss up to six weeks of action due to a double stress fracture in the back.

Rashford had first picked up a knock against in the third-round replay victory in midweek, where he came on as a substitute. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought the forward on in the second half but was forced to substitute him after just 15 minutes on the pitch, claiming discomfort.

While early reports suggested that the injury was not as severe as first feared, the Red Devils head coach confirmed that the reality was much worse.

"He’s suffered a bad injury," Solskjaer told reporters following the game. "It’s a [back] stress fracture, it happened against Wolves.

"It’s not happened before, it happened there and then. He’ll be out for a while. He won’t be back until after the mid-season break.

"[It's] normally six weeks to heal, but I’m not a doctor, and then he needs rehab after that probably."

Rashford also conceded his disappointment with the injury blow, writing on Twitter before kick-off: "Would have done anything to be involved today so really disappointed to miss out. Come on Man Utd let’s do this!"

Which games could Rashford miss?

Should Rashford need six weeks to heal from his injury – according to Solskjaer – he could return the week of March 7 for the Manchester derby at Old Trafford (though this wouldn't take account time needed for rehab).

He is set to miss key clashes against Wolves, and , as well as a trip to the Etihad in the semi-final and key clashes in the Europa League against .

Date Match Competition Jan 26 or Tranmere Rovers vs Man Utd FA Cup Jan 29 Man City vs Man Utd Carabao Cup Feb 1 Man Utd vs Wolves Premier League Feb 17 Chelsea vs Man Utd Premier League Feb 20 Club Brugge vs Man Utd Feb 23 Man Utd vs Watford Premier League Feb 27 Man Utd vs Club Brugge Europa League Mar 1 vs Man Utd Premier League Mar 7 Man Utd vs Man City Premier League

Will Rashford miss ?

If Rashford returns to fitness within the timeframe of six weeks, he looks set to make a recovery in time for the start of the Euros – but could miss out on England's warm-up games.

The Premier League season ends on May 17 , with the European tournament due to kick off on June 12 .

England will face both and Romania in friendly clashes to prepare for the competition, on June 2 and June 6, respectively.

Solskjaer, however, iterated that such injuries are impossible to truly navigate the extent of, with there being a possibility that Rashford needs more than just six weeks to fully recover.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate is also sweating on the fitness of forward and England captain Harry Kane, who is set to miss several months with a hamstring injury .