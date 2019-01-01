Marco Silva vows to hand Lookman ‘conditions to grow’ at Everton

The Anglo-Nigerian delivered a sparkling display to help the Goodison Park outfit secure a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup

Everton manager Marco Silva has promised to give Ademola Lookman the ‘conditions to grow’ as a player.

The 21-year-old was in a brilliant form, scoring his first goal of the season to help the Toffees defeat Lincoln City 2-1 and progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Last summer, the Toffees rebuffed several attempts by German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig to sign the youngster permanently following his impressive loan spell as Silva insisting that the winger is in his plans.

“I never had any doubts about that [Lookman’s ability],” Silva told EvertonTV.

“From the first day I came in and started to work with our squad, I didn’t have any doubts about his quality, what he can achieve and what he can do playing in our shirt.

“It is up to us to work with him and give him all the conditions to grow.

“But I don’t doubt he will be an important player for us. He is already – but he will become more and more so in the future.”

Article continues below

Lookman has made 11 Premier League appearances for Everton this season, involving one start and will hope to play a part when they play host to Bournemouth on Sunday.