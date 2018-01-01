Marcelo: Real Madrid miss 'best in the world' Ronaldo

The fullback said that his side still have world-class players at every position, even without the Portuguese superstar

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo admitted the La Liga giants miss Cristiano Ronaldo, but said that should be expected.

After nine prolific seasons with Madrid, Ronaldo left the club in July, joining Serie A champions Juventus.

Madrid quickly felt the Portuguese star's absence, struggling early in the campaign before making something of a recovery under Santiago Solari, although they are still five points behind Barcelona in La Liga.

Marcelo said it was clear Madrid would miss "the best player in the world", but believes the European champions will always be dominant.

"He is a player who as well as being my team-mate is my friend, as he is with Sergio [Ramos] and Luka [Modric]," the Brazilian told Club del Deportista.

"It's obvious that when the best player in the world isn't in your team you're going to miss him. But I don't want to say that we don't have the best players in the world in every position.

"Any team would like to have Cristiano with them, but Madrid will continue to be Madrid despite players coming and going."

Ronaldo has maintained his good form at Juve, scoring 11 goals in 20 games this season.