Mane ready to 'sacrifice' himself for Liverpool in pursuit of Premier League & Champions League glory

The Reds forward says he will not rest until more major honours are secured at Anfield, with there no chance of Jurgen Klopp’s side letting up

Sadio Mane is looking to add a Premier League title and another crown to his honours collection, with the Senegalese claiming that remain as hungry as ever for major silverware.

A memorable 12-month spell for the Reds has delivered European Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup success.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have also opened up a 13-point lead at the top of their domestic table, with two games in hand, and appear well set to bring a 30-year wait for title glory to a close.

Mane, though, is taking nothing for granted and says that Liverpool will continue to chase down every trophy available to them.

The 27-year-old forward told the Reds’ official website: "Until the team is successful and I'm also successful, for me I think it's necessary to sacrifice myself to give everything possible for the team, and the team will give me [that] back for sure – every single player.

"For sure we achieved things and we want to achieve more and big things with this club. We want to win trophies – Premier League, Champions League again, which won't be easy, we all know that.

"But what you have seen in these last few years, everything is possible and we can do it and do it again. We just need to be hungry in a good way and push ourselves until the end.

"When we lost the [Champions League] final against ... I think from that everything changed and we said to ourselves, 'It's possible'. We also have a young team and from that I think everything changed.

"We got more belief and we get more confidence and we said, 'Everything is possible, why not try? We all want to win things, so why can't we make it together and do it?' I think that's working very well."

Liverpool have continued to send records tumbling this season, dropping just two points in the Premier League, and Mane says that is a result of hard work being put in behind the scenes.

The 15-goal winger added: "For sure, they [the supporters] only see what we are doing on pitch every single weekend and the success as well. But the work starts with yourself at home professionally and hard work on the training ground.

"You can see, every single day from day one when I came to Liverpool, players want to improve more and want to get better and better.

"You can see the gym one hour before training is completely full. I think that's a very, very big sign for the club because everybody wants to play and everyone wants to be the best. I think that makes things special.

"From the training ground, everything starts there and it's just really important. It's normal that fans are getting so excited to see the team playing well and being successful. That's why we are working every single day."

Liverpool will be back in action on Thursday when they take in a trip to .