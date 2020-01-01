Mane out? Only if Werner comes in, says ex-Liverpool defender Nicol

The former Reds star has warned that those at Anfield must avoid parting with a Senegalese forward unless they have another attacker lined up

could only consider parting with Sadio Mane in the next transfer window if they have a deal in place for forward Timo Werner, says former Reds star Steve Nicol.

Jurgen Klopp has been heavily linked with a move to bring a fellow German into his ranks at Anfield.

Werner has kept the door open for a move to Merseyside, with the prolific 24-year-old admitting that the chance to link up with Liverpool holds obvious appeal.

More teams

The Reds are, however, not the only side in the running when it comes to luring a proven performer away from Leipzig.

There is also no obvious role for Werner in Klopp’s current starting XI as Liverpool are well-stocked when it comes to fearsome frontmen, with Mane flourishing alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Speculation has suggested that trident could be broken up at some stage, with Liga giants and casting admiring glances in the direction of the Premier League leaders.

Salah and Mane have seen big-money moves to mooted, with the general consensus being that they may be tempted to take on a new challenge once they have achieved all that they can in .

Nicol concedes that anything is possible, given the funds available to those at the top of football’s food chain, but he wants Klopp to have contingency plans lined up before any sales are sanctioned.

The former Reds defender told ESPN FC when asked about the prospect of parting with Senegalese star Mane: "That's only any good if you bring in Timo Werner.

"Unfortunately there aren't many [players like Werner] around. What if Werner wants to go elsewhere?

"The way it's being talked about is if it's done. 'Timo Werner says he wants to go, so it's done'.

Article continues below

"Guess what, there was a guy called Kylian Mbappe who told everyone he wanted to go to Real Madrid, he ended up at PSG."

Liverpool are expected to bolster their attacking ranks in the next window, with greater depth required in that area even if Mane, Salah and Firmino stay put.

Various targets have been mooted, with Werner said to have been joined on Klopp’s recruitment radar by the likes of Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Kai Havertz.