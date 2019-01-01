Mane and Koulibaly top Senegal squad for Brazil friendly
Liverpool star Sadio Mane and Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly lead Senegal’s 23-man team for their international friendly match against Brazil.
The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations runners-up will face the South American heavyweights for the first time at the senior level on October 10 at the Singapore National Stadium.
In the selection, Aliou Cisse recalled Bristol City's Famara Diedhiou, Metz forward Habib Diallo, Angers' Pape Djibril Diaw, Nimes' Sidy Sarr, Nice's Racine Coly and Porto's Mamadou Loum Ndiaye to the national team.
The encounter will be Senegal’s first outing since their 1-0 loss to Algeria at the Afcon final in Egypt and a preparatory game ahead of their 2021 Afcon qualifiers against Congo Brazzaville and Eswatini in November.
Full squad
Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Diallo, Amigo Alfred J. Gomis, Edouard Mendy.
Defenders: Moussa Wague, Lamine Gassama, Salif Sane, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Djibril Diaw Djibril Diaw, Saliou Ciss, Racine Coly.
Midfielders: Cheikhou Kouyate, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Krépin Diatta, Badou Ndiaye, Mamadou Loum Ndiaye, Sidy Sarr.
Forwards: Famara Diedhiou, Ismaïla Sarr, Keita Balde, Sada Thioub, Sadio Mane, Habib Diallo, M'Baye Niang.