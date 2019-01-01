Historic Manchester United and Liverpool rivalry set to be renewed at Battle of the Reds

The Battle of the Reds will certainly see the famous rivalry between Liverpool and United, with a strong Singapore side looking to one up them

Singapore's next big footballing event will take place on Saturday (16 Nov) in the form of the Battle of the Reds, as football fans can catch the legends of , and Singapore in action.

Speaking to the media today at the pre-match press conference, Masters Football Asia Director, Ian Holahan, who was joined by Wes Brown, Jason Mcateer and Aleksandar Duric - noted how this edition was different compared to past ones - due to the addition of the Singapore legends.

"In 2013, when we did Liverpool and , it was more of a request from the Singaporeans, that didn't support Arsenal or Liverpool that they can support a local team,"

"Ultimately you can all get behind your local teams, and it's going to be 40 minutes for the first game, Liverpool versus Singapore, then Manchester United versus Singapore before Liverpool take on Machester."

Subsequently, Singapore's squad for the match contains a strong line-up comprising mainly of attacking players and Duric himself seemed surprised at the set of players, given there was a lack of defenders.

"I looked at the squad and was thinking who is going to defend in this team." said the former forward

"Lionel (Lewis) is a good goalkeeper but he can also play up front. But I believe our team can play maybe we are a bit slower but we are former professionals and we want to put on a good performance."

Similarly, Manchester United's team is also packed with attacking talent with Eric Djemba-Djemba, Dwight Yorke and Dimitar Berbatov among others.

However, as glamourous as United and Singapore's squad is, historically in such competitions Liverpool have come out on top but then again when Liverpool play United, the form book tends to go out of the window.

"When I was a player, you always looked out for the Liverpool game. It all comes down to history and over the years we had many good battles," noted former Red Devils defender Brown.

"Even today I am sure a lot of our boys will look out for the Liverpool fixture. It such a big game and rivalry."

Echoing Brown's sentiments were former Liverpool star Mcateer, who believes the rivalry between the two clubs only adds to the brand growth of the Merseyside club.

"You don't realise how big the (Liverpool) brand is, the history and legacy is until you leave,"

"When such legends game come around, we (Liverpool) try to put a strong squad out there especially when it's (Manchester) United as we know the history, and we want to win."

Battle of the Reds will commence on Saturday (16 Nov), 730pm at the National Stadium.