'It's something unbelievable' - Man Utd new boy Pellistri overwhelmed by Cavani

The teenager was a surprise deadline day signing for the Reds and cannot wait to link up with his illustrious compatriot at Old Trafford

Facundo Pellistri was delighted to receive praise from new team-mate Edinson Cavani and in turn backed the striker to be a hit at Old Trafford.

The Uruguayan attacking pair both signed for United on the final day of the transfer window.

Cavani is not yet available to play due to the need to quarantine, but 's record goalscorer – who was a free agent - was quick to laud Pellistri.

More teams

He described the 18-year-old, who joined from Penarol, as "the typical South American footballer who has that mischievous nature to his game".

"The way he lives his football is a bit like, as we say in , being on 'el campito', as we call it, a makeshift pitch where you have a kickabout for fun with your mates or whoever," Cavani told United's official website.

"He's a youngster who has a lot to learn but who has a lot to offer too. He's already shown what he can do at Penarol in the games where he's featured.

Meanwhile, Boca Juniors great Juan Roman Riquelme has described Pellistri as a "rascal" on the pitch.

Pellistri was asked of his response to such comments and told United's official website: "It's something unbelievable.

It's time to hear from the new kid on the block! #MUFC @FPellistri07 pic.twitter.com/I7McSC4pAU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 14, 2020

"It's fantastic to hear such comments from the players they were and are, as Cavani is going to be a team-mate of mine.

"I'm very glad and I'm happy to hear those comments."

Cavani was linked to a host of top clubs around the world before arriving at United, and Pellistri added: "I'm very happy [to be his team-mate] and hoping he arrives soon.

Article continues below

"Cavani is a very top player, so I think he will be a great player here also."

Pellistri had been with Penarol since the age of 10, making his debut with the Montevideo giants in August 2019 and quickly going on to become a key part of the Manya first team.

Despite the disruption caused to the 2020 season by the coronavirus pandemic the teenage winger notched two goals and 10 assists in just 14 games for his club, and attracted interest from the likes of and before United swooped for his signature on deadline day.