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ManUnitedGetty
Alice Kopp
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Manchester United, all the information on the broadcasts at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting the Red Devils' matches live on TV and livestream?

Manchester United

Where are Manchester United’s matches in the Premier League and the domestic cup competitions shown live? You can find out here!

At Manchester United, even a routine league game can suddenly feel huge. Old Trafford, the floodlights, and everyone is talking about it. If you want to keep track of the season properly, though, you need to know who holds which rights. Broadcasts depend heavily on the competition, so this quick guide should help.

Manchester United, all the information on where to watch at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Red Devils' matches live on TV and livestream?

Luke Shaw of Manchester United Getty Images

Manchester United in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield on TV and livestream

In Germany, anyone wanting to watch the Premier League will almost automatically end up with Sky. They show every match live, either as a single game or in conference coverage depending on how packed the matchday is. Manchester United are fully covered. If you cannot watch on television, you can stream via Sky Go or WOW.

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Since 2025/26, Sky have also added the Carabao Cup to their England package. Put simply, if Manchester United are playing in the League Cup, you will find the live coverage there as well. No need to jump between different providers.

As for the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield, DAZN is the only option in Germany because they hold the exclusive rights. Whenever Manchester United play in either competition, the matches will be shown live on stream there.

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10 Oct 2026

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Matheus Cunha of Manchester United Getty Images

Manchester United, all the information on where to watch at a glance: live ticker from SPOX

SPOX also cover selected United matches with a live ticker. If you do not want to miss the key moments, check in there. We will add our tickers here shortly before kick-off.

Manchester United, all the information on where to watch at a glance: the club at a glance

Founded1878
English league titles20
FA Cup wins13
Champions League titles3
Record appearance holderRyan Giggs (963 competitive matches)

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