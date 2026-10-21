Even an ordinary league match at Old Trafford can feel like a major event once the floodlights come on. Keeping up with Manchester United all season means knowing where to watch each competition.

Where to watch Manchester United live on TV and online

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Manchester United in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield on TV and online

In Germany, Sky show every Premier League match live, either individually or as part of a multiplex broadcast, depending on the matchday schedule. That includes every Manchester United game. Fans who can't watch on TV can stream matches on Sky Go or WOW.

Sign up now: Premier League, DFB Cup and much more from 24,99 euros/month

Since 2025/26, Sky have also added the Carabao Cup to their English football package. Manchester United's League Cup matches are live there too, so there's no need to switch providers.

For the FA Cup and FA Community Shield, DAZN hold the exclusive rights in Germany. They stream any Manchester United matches in either competition live.

Next matches COM Champions League 12:45 MUN

Find the right DAZN subscription: FA Cup, Community Shield and more live

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Manchester United live text commentary from SPOX

For selected United matches, SPOX provide live text commentary. Check back shortly before kick-off for links to our coverage.

Manchester United club profile