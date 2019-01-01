Manchester City's Sane to undergo surgery on ACL injury in Austria

The German winger will travel to Europe for treatment on the serious knee injury that looks to have ended his season before it started

Leroy Sane is set to undergo surgery on his torn anterior cruciate ligament injury in .

winger Sane – strongly linked with a move to before the Premier League's transfer window closed – sustained the injury during the Community Shield defeat of on August 4.

The 23-year-old is expected to be out for up to seven months, leaving City without the Germany international for the majority of the 2019-20 campaign.

Sane was expected to have undergone surgery already, though Pep Guardiola told reporters ahead of City's clash with : "I think [the operation] is this weekend."

Omnisport understands Sane's operation will take place in Austria, with Professor Christian Fink performing the surgery.

City often use the services of -based specialist Dr Ramon Cugat, who has previously treated John Stones, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Vincent Kompany and Claudio Bravo during Guardiola's tenure, though Sane has instead decided to be treated by Fink.

Benjamin Mendy has been a regular patient of Dr Cugat's since he joined City in 2017 and Guardiola is eager to see the full-back – currently recovering from a knee injury – maintain his fitness heading into his third season at the club.

"What I want with Benj is to be fit, be ready for training sessions weeks and weeks and the weeks after," Guardiola said.

"That is [the] target. After, for his specific qualities, he is going to help us. When he played, he played good.

"You know, he needs to play but he's had almost two years out. We need him for our movements, our rhythm – many things we want to do.

Article continues below

"The first target is not to focus on playing, It is to be fit, for one month, train regularly, be ready and, of course, he has a chance to play."

Sane made 47 appearances across all competitions for City last season as they won the domestic treble, scoring 16 goals and recording 18 assists from the left wing.

In his absence, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva will be Guardiola's options on the wings.