Manchester City’s Mahrez tips Liverpool’s Mane for PFA Player of the Year

The Senegal international is in the running to be crowned the best player for the ongoing season in England

winger Riyad Mahrez has tipped superstar Sadio Mane to win the PFA Player of the Year award.

The international has been in solid form for the Reds this season, scoring 15 Premier League goals and 19 in all competitions with the Merseyside outfit charging to the title for the first time in 30 years after City failed to beat on Thursday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s men lost out to the Citizens by just a single point last season. Mane was also joint top-scorer in the Premier League alongside his teammate and international Mohamed Salah and Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the previous campaign with 22 goals apiece.

More teams

Mane is up against the likes of Salah, current holder and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling as well as ’s Jamie Vardy who leads the top scorer's chart this season with 19 goals, for the award.

“I think it would be Mane,” Mahrez said when asked by BT Sport for his choice as reported by Metro.

“Not too many skills, he’s not a player of skills, but he’s efficient.

“He scores goals, like [Mohamed] Salah, when he was at , he was good, but he wasn’t as good as now.

“He’s improved a lot technically and in front of the goal. He scores a lot of goals now because he improved a lot. So yeah, I think this year it should be him.”

The PFA Awards was set to take place in Manchester on April 26, the first time it would be held outside London, but was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Article continues below

Mahrez was the recipient of the PFA POTY in 2016 after he played a crucial role towards Leicester City winning an unprecedented league title for the first time ever, scoring 17 goals and providing 10 assists.

He became the first-ever African to win the award but it was not long before another African in Salah won it two seasons later after scoring 32 league goals which made him the highest scorer in a 38-game league season, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 31 strikes in the 2007-08 with .

Mahrez joined Manchester City from Leicester in 2018 and has won another Premier League title along with the and two League Cups, scoring 23 goals and providing 27 assists in 84 competitive appearances.