Manchester City win Premier League as Liverpool finish second following dramatic end to 2021-22 season

Manchester City have won the Premier League, with Liverpool coming in second.

The Premier League title race came down to the final game of the season with the two teams separated by just one point ahead of Sunday's matches.

However it was Pep Guardiola's men who edged over the line first, denying Jurgen Klopp's Reds a historic quadruple in the process.

Man City do it the hard way

It looked as though Manchester City were choking on the final day of the season, as they trailed 2-0 with 15 minutes to play at home to Aston Villa, Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho scoring.

However three goals in five minutes, a double from Ilkay Gundogan either side of a Rodri strike, earned the Citizens a fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

It meant Liverpool, despite beating Wolves 2-1, finish second and miss out on winning four trophies this season, having secured the League Cup and FA cup and prepaing for the Champions League final next week.

