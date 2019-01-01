Manchester City have three players who would walk into any Premier League team in any era, says Giggs

The Wales boss thinks that Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero are good enough to fit into any side in league history

Ryan Giggs has hailed as one of the greatest ever Premier League teams, and highlighted three of their key players in particular.

Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero are all good enough to play for any English side in the past three decades according to the former player, who won 35 trophies in his decorated career.

In an interview with the Premier League, Giggs gave an honourable mention to Kevin De Bruyne, too, as he heaped praise on the current Manchester City squad.

"They’ve got probably, in my view, three players who would walk into any team in the Premier League era," the manager said.

"David Silva, Kompany, Aguero. There may be an argument for De Bruyne as well."

In Manchester City’s penultimate league game of the season, Kompany scored a breathtaking goal to overcome ’s stubborn defence, while Aguero netted 21 times over the campaign.

They secured back to back Premier League titles on Sunday after beating 1-4 on the south coast. In the past two seasons, Pep Guardiola’s side have amassed 198 points from the 228 available.

But Giggs doesn’t think that they have quite secured a legacy yet.

When asked about whether Manchester City were on their way to achieving greatness, Giggs replied, "It’s a conversation, because of what they’re doing and the players that they’ve got, the age of the group.

"But [they’re] probably not quite there yet with regards to a couple of United teams because they went on to win the .

"So the 1998-99 team, obviously United in the 2007-08 team, because they went on to win the Champions League.

"So if they keep winning the Premier League, win a Champions League, then yes, they’ve got to be up there with the greatest of all time."