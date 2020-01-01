Manchester City boss Guardiola hails Mahrez for having ‘something special’

The former Barcelona boss praised the Algeria international for his five-star performance away to Aston Villa at the weekend

manager Pep Guardiola has described Riyad Mahrez as having “something special” in the final third after his brilliant display in the 6-1 thrashing of on Sunday.

The 28-year old brought his ‘A game’ to Villa Park, scoring the first two goals as the Citizens raced to a 4-0 first-half lead, and still had time to assist Sergio Aguero for his final goal and record-breaking hat-trick.

It took Mahrez’s competitive tally for the season to nine goals and 13 assists from 28 games.

13 - Riyad Mahrez has 13 goal involvements in 18 Premier League games this season (7 goals & 6 assists), more than he had in 27 games last season (11 - 7 goals & 4 assists). Boost. pic.twitter.com/MR78Q4uTgB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 12, 2020

"The difference last season and this season is he [Mahrez] plays more minutes because the manager is more kind to him," Guardiola was quoted saying in the Manchester Evening News.

"The level he played last season was good too. He loves to play football.

Article continues below

"You see his legs it is impossible to be injured because he has no muscles. The final third he has something special, always I have the feeling he can score a goal."

The result finally saw the Citizens leapfrog into second place on the Premier League standings after the Foxes lost to on Saturday, but still remain 14 points behind runaway leaders .