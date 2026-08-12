Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
ManCityGetty
GOAL

Translated by

Manchester City, all the information on the broadcast at a glance: who shows / broadcasts the Sky Blues' matches live on TV and livestream?

Manchester City
Premier League
FA Cup
League Cup
Champions League

Here you can find out where you can watch Manchester City live and in full colour in the Premier League, Champions League and the domestic cup competitions.

Manchester City are a constant presence at the top end of the game every year. But if you want to watch all of the Skyblues' matches, one streaming service won't be enough. Broadcast rights vary by competition, so different providers hold different packages. 

You can find an overview of the relevant broadcasters for City further down.

Manchester City, all the information on broadcasts at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Skyblues' matches live on TV and livestream? 

Tijjani Reijnders of Manchester City celebratesGetty Images

Manchester City in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Community Shield, Carabao Cup: Broadcast on TV and livestream

Sky still hold the Premier League broadcasting rights in Germany. The pay-TV broadcaster shows every match live, either as a standalone game or in conference format. You can also stream Manchester City's matches via WOW or the Sky Go app.

Sign up nowPremier League, DFB Cup and much more as a new Sky customer for 24.99 euros/month!

From the 2025/26 season, Sky will also hold the rights to the English Football League (EFL) and the Carabao Cup. So any City appearances in the League Cup, and any ties against lower-division sides, will also be shown live on Sky.

Community Shield
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI

DAZN exclusively shows the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield in Germany. The streaming service has secured the rights for several years and broadcasts all relevant matches live.

Find the best offer for youSign up now!

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City celebrateGetty Images

Champions League coverage is split across several platforms. Most Manchester City matches are shown live on DAZN. However, one top Tuesday fixture on each matchday is shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

A major shake-up is coming from the 2027/28 season, when the new streaming provider Paramount+ joins Champions League broadcasting and takes over a large share of the rights. All details on the new rights package can be found here.

Should Manchester City reach the final, it will also be shown on free-to-air TV as usual. In that case, ZDF is the place to go.

Sign up to Amazon Prime VideoThe top Champions League match every Tuesday exclusively on Prime Video!

Manchester City, all the information on broadcasts at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Skyblues' matches live on TV and livestream? SPOX's live ticker

You can also visit our site for live, full-length text commentary on selected Skyblues matches, for example in the Champions League. Head to our homepage on matchdays and you'll find the tickers listed around an hour before kick-off. 

TV guide Manchester City: The club at a glance

Founded1880
English league titles10
FA Cup wins7
Champions League titles1
Record appearance holderJoe Corrigan (574 competitive matches)
Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google