Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
ManCityGetty
GOAL

Translated by

Manchester City: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Sky Blues’ matches live on TV and via livestream?

Manchester City
Premier League
FA Cup
League Cup
Champions League

Here you can find out where to watch Manchester City live and in full colour in the Premier League, the Champions League and the domestic cup competitions.

Year after year, Manchester City remains a fixture in top-flight international football. However, to watch every Sky Blues match, one streaming service is not enough. Different broadcast rights apply depending on the competition, so multiple providers are involved. 

Below is a quick guide to the channels you’ll need.

Below, you’ll find every channel and platform showing the Sky Blues live—both on TV and online. 

Tijjani Reijnders of Manchester City celebratesGetty Images

Manchester City in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Community Shield and Carabao Cup: TV and live-stream coverage

In Germany, Sky retains the Premier League rights and broadcasts every match live—either as a single fixture or in a multi-game conference. You can also stream Manchester City’s games via WOW or the Sky Go app.

New Sky subscribers cannow secure Premier League, DFB-Pokal and more for just €24.99 per month.

From the 2025/26 season, Sky will also show the English Football League (EFL) and the Carabao Cup, ensuring City’s League Cup runs and matches against lower-league opposition air live on the channel.

Premier League
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI

The historic FA Cup and the FA Community Shield, meanwhile, remain exclusive to DAZN in Germany, with the streaming service having secured multi-year rights to show every significant match live.

Choose the package that suits you bestand subscribe today!

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City celebrateGetty Images

Champions League coverage is currently split between several broadcasters. Most Manchester City games stream live on DAZN, with one Tuesday-night showpiece exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

From the 2027/28 season, Paramount+ will enter the fray, taking over the bulk of the rights. Full details of that package are available here.

Should Manchester City reach the final, it will—as usual—also be shown on free-to-air TV, with ZDF the channel to watch.

Sign up for Amazon Prime Video: Each Tuesday’s Champions League headline match is exclusive to Prime Video.

For an at-a-glance overview of Manchester City’s matches—including both TV channels and live streams—reference the SPOX live ticker.

Alternatively, visit our homepage; we provide live, full-length tickers for selected Sky Blues matches—such as those in the Champions League. Tickers appear around an hour before kick-off. 

Manchester City TV Guide: Club profile

Founded in 18801880
English league titles:10
FA Cup wins7
Champions League titles1
Record appearance holderJoe Corrigan (574 competitive appearances)
Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting