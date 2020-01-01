Man Utd will get closer, but Man City still the biggest obstacle to Liverpool retaining the title, says Carragher

will get closer, but are still the biggest obstacle to retaining the Premier League title, says Jamie Carragher.

Liverpool are set to become the hunted rather than the hunters in 2020-21, having been crowned champions for the first time in 30 years last season.

Jurgen Klopp's men set new standards in terms of consistency to become the first team to win the title with seven fixtures left to play, leaving Pep Guardiola's City trailing in their wake by 18 points.

The Blues picked up back-to-back Premier League trophies before being dethroned in comprehensive fashion, and will be expected to bounce back strongly when the action gets back underway.

United, meanwhile, secured a third-place finish last term to return to the , having picked up more points than any other side since bringing in Bruno Fernandes from CP in January.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are now being tipped to close the gap on Liverpool and City along with , who have spent in excess of £200 million ($261m) to strengthen their squad after coming fourth in 2019-20.

Carragher is expecting the Red Devils to be a more formidable force in the new campaign, but he cannot see Liverpool and City's recent dominance being threatened by Solskjaer's men or Frank Lampard's Blues just yet.

"I still think Manchester City, rather than Manchester United, will be the biggest obstacle to Liverpool retaining the title but I do see United getting a lot closer," the Reds legend told Sky Sports.

"The signing of Bruno Fernandes has been fantastic - he was outstanding in the second half of last season and I'm really excited to see him for a full season.

"If Liverpool don't win the league this season, I don't think it will be because they will have lacked motivation. This Liverpool team went to a Champions League final, came back the next year and won it, then went on to win the Premier League.

"The only worry for Liverpool is that the team hasn't changed too much. Sometimes you just need a bit of freshness adding to it, mentally as much as anything.

"It will be interesting to see if they get a signing or two across the line. I don't see Chelsea or Manchester United getting to 90-plus points to win a title.

"I hope they can close the gap to make it more exciting but I still just see Liverpool or City for the league."