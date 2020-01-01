Man Utd summer transfer targets: Sancho, Grealish & the players on Solskjaer's wish list

After securing Champions League football for next season, the Red Devils are now plotting an assault on the market ahead of the 2020-21 campaign

As ’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has repeatedly warned supporters, it will not be "business as usual" for the Red Devils this summer.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to hit all clubs' transfer business, though United are still expected to be active.

And, despite securing a top-four finish and Champions League football for next season on the final day of the campaign, it is clear from recent performances that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad needs improving.

While United's preferred starting XI have played with a flair that has been missing in recent years at Old Trafford, the club's limited squad depth has meant that Solskjaer has been forced to overly rely on his favoured line-up, which in turn has led to fatigued displays and slow performances in the final weeks of the season.

Solskjaer has remained coy over potential incomings, but has not dismissed the notion that they need to add strength in depth if they are going to make any attempt at a push for the title in the coming seasons.

“Consistency has to be improved and we still have to improve on many aspects of the game,” Solskjaer said. “There’s definitely not going to be any complacency and thinking, ‘we’ve cracked it’, because we’ve got so much to do. It’s an enjoyable journey.

"We can see improvements but, yes, we need to make one or two - or more - very good decisions. It’s going to be an important summer, definitely.”

As well as additions, United will be hopeful of moving on a few squad players to make room for new faces and freshen up a team that wants to be challenging the likes of and .

But where do United want to strengthen and who might be making way?

Man Utd's likely summer transfer signings

winger Jadon Sancho remains Solskjaer’s priority target for the summer, though the outfit are demanding in excess of €100 million (£91m/$117m) for the international - a fee that United are not willing to pay.

Dortmund chiefs are willing to sell and have already started planning for life without the former Manchester City trainee, but there is going to have to be some strong negotiating before any deal is done.

Sources have suggested to Goal that the chances of a £100m transfer for any player this summer are unrealistic, with United keen to complete a deal worth closer to £80m ($103m).

As well as a right-sided attacker, United also have a centre-back, a midfielder and a striker on their wish list as they look to add strength in depth to their squad.

In midfield Jack Grealish remains a target, and the playmaker is open to a move having refused to rule out a transfer when asked last week.

“I’m not too sure at the moment. I have one aim and that’s to keep this club in the Premier League,” he told Sky Sports ahead of helping Villa to avoid dropping down to the Championship on the final day of the campaign.

star Donny van de Beek is another midfielder United have been scouting as they look to strengthen in the middle of the pitch.

Further back, Solskjaer is keen to bring in a defender to play alongside Harry Maguire in central defence.

Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake is of interest despite Solskjaer downplaying suggestions he told the 25-year-old to "keep going - we need a left-sided centre-back" after United beat Eddie Howe’s side at Old Trafford in early July.

United are also interested in star Kalidou Koulibaly and Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings , but will likely face competition from Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola also in the market for a centre-back this summer.

In terms of a striker, Odion Ighalo has had his loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua extended through until January 2021, meaning he will be available for the first half of the new season.

Longer-term alternatives are required, however, and forward Moussa Dembele has been monitored by United.

England captain Harry Kane has also been admired for a long time, but there is an acceptance that a deal for the striker would be virtually impossible this summer, with United not willing to go anywhere near the £200m ($257m) valuation of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Man Utd's likely summer transfer exits

You only need to look at United’s last few games and Solskjaer’s over-reliance on his favoured starting XI to know he is lacking faith with his options from the bench.

Jesse Lingard was reluctant to speculate when asked about his future last week, with the England international having struggled for game time in the current campaign following a difficult season both on and off the pitch.

The 27-year-old started just one match since the restart - the Red Devils' quarter-final clash with - and failed to make the matchday squad for five of United’s nine league games since the resumption of football in June.

Andreas Pereira is another squad player who has struggled in the past two months. Having been a consistent part of Solskjaer’s matchday squad before Covid-19 forced the suspension of the Premier League, he has clocked up just 36 league minutes since the restart, with a departure this summer a possibility.

Phil Jones is one of seven centre-backs on United's books right now, and the England defender does not have a long-term future at United. Injury has prevented the 28-year-old from being involved since the restart, but even before then he had no place in Solskjaer’s squad.

The club are also open to offloading fellow centre-back Marcos Rojo, who has been on loan at Estudiantes since the start of the year.

Chris Smalling , meanwhile, has impressed on loan at , and United are open to agreeing to a permanent move away for the centre-back, though it is understood there has been no meaningful progress regarding either a permanent transfer or another long-term loan deal for the ex- man.

The same goes for Alexis Sanchez , whose loan spell at is set to end in the first week of August.

How Man Utd could line up after the transfer window

Despite the promise of new faces, the core of United’s team is expected to look the same next season.

Solskjaer does, however, have a decision to make over whether to stick with David de Gea in goal or keep Dean Henderson at the club.

The Norwegian continues to back De Gea despite his recent mistakes, and a decision on loanee Henderson is expected to be made in the coming weeks.

In defence, Luke Shaw has shown his importance in recent weeks while Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been one of the team’s most consistent performers this season.

Should United manage to agree a deal for Ake, Koulibaly or Mings, they would likely slot in next to Harry Maguire at the heart of the backline.

In midfield, Bruno Fernandes remains the star man and Paul Pogba is expected to stay despite links to .

Grealish could slot in ahead of them as a number 10 behind a front three of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, with Mason Greenwood waiting in reserve.