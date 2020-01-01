Maguire arrest reports: Man Utd captain 'fully co-operating with authorities' after 'alleged incident' in Greece

Reports claimed the Old Trafford club captain had been involved in an altercation while on holiday in Greece

Harry Maguire is fully co-operating with Greek police after an alleged incident while the defender is on holiday with his partner, his club have said.

Reports in Greece claimed the defender had been embroiled in an altercation while away with his partner and friends on the Greek island of Mykonos. They said the centre back was involved in a fight which led to an arrest.

Manchester United issued a statement following the reports: “The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night. Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad have been given two weeks off following their exit from the Europa League at the hands of Sevilla last weekend. Maguire is in Greece with family and friends to enjoy a break before the start of United’s Premier League campaign next month.

The players have been restricted as to where they can holiday this summer due to the travel restrictions in place because of the pandemic. Greece is currently on the 'safe to travel' list, which would mean Maguire would not have to self-isolate when he returns to .

The squad are expected back at their Carrington training base at the start of September to start preparations ahead of the new campaign.

They were due to play at Turf Moor in the opening fixture of the 2020/21 campaign but that clash has been postponed to allow United’s players extra rest after their exploits. Consequently it looks likely they will get the new season under way against at Old Trafford.

Maguire moved to Old Trafford last summer in an £80 million ($105m) move from , and has quickly established himself as a key figure under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 27-year-old central defender was made captain by Solskjaer during the course of last season, and was important to United as they finished third in the Premier League to qualify for the in 2020-21. He played in all 38 domestic league games.

Maguire was also key in United's runs to the semi-finals of three competitions - the , and Europa League.