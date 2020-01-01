Man Utd shouldn't intimidate RB Leipzig - Matthaus

The German side have not lost so far this season and the former midfielder is confident they can continue their solid start with a win at Old Trafford

have no reason to fear when they meet in the on Wednesday, Lothar Matthaus says.

Julian Nagelsmann's side, who reached the semi-finals of the tournament last term, are unbeaten in their first seven games in all competitions so far this season and are top of the .

United, meanwhile, have endured a difficult start to 2020-21 as they sit 15th in the Premier League, though they started their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 win at last week.

legend Matthaus believes Leipzig should be confident of maintaining their unblemished record when they travel to Old Trafford, while he also believes can get the better of in their Group B clash on Tuesday.

"For Julian Nagelsmann and RB Leipzig, the next highlight is the game at Manchester United," Matthaus wrote in his Sky Sport column.

"The Bundesliga leaders are seamlessly building on the great last season. The team has become even more mature and grown up.

"After the departure of [Patrik] Schick and [Timo] Werner, [Yussuf] Poulsen and [Emil] Forsberg are experiencing something like a second wind.

"The team now finish off games without taking unnecessary risks. The 2-0 win against Basaksehir or the 2-1 win against show that Leipzig are becoming more stable and that they are very intelligent at work.

"Anyone who made it into the Champions League semi-finals last season doesn't have to hide from Manchester United either. No matter how big the name is, the United team shouldn't intimidate RB Leipzig. Especially not if you look at the Premier League table. After five games, the English team are in 15th place. Only seven points and nine goals scored, 12 conceded are the meagre results at the start of the season.

"So Leipzig can definitely win. Just like Borussia Monchengladbach against Real Madrid. Especially when Borussia play as bravely as they did in the last 30 minutes against .

"Real are of course a very experienced squad and should never be underestimated, especially in the Champions League. They are already under a lot of pressure after losing against , but have a broad chest again thanks to the 3-1 win in at the weekend.

"It's a pairing that produced great duels back in the 1970s. Here, too, of course, it's a shame for the Gladbach fans that no spectators will be in the stadium to cheer on the team.

"For years they have worked towards such opponents and were mostly only allowed to admire them in front of the TV set. But that's how the times are. Borussia have to believe in their chance. They definitely have one."