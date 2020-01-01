Man Utd should have moved for Ings rather than Ighalo - Warnock

The former Cardiff City boss doesn't think the Nigerian forward is the right man to provide cover for the injured Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford

Shanghai Shenhua forward Odion Ighalo isn't the right type of player for , according to Neil Warnock.

The Red Devils reached an agreement to sign the 30-year-old - who played in the Premier League for between 2015 and 2017 - from the Chinese club on deadline day.

The Nigerian will move to Old Trafford on loan until the end of the season, with no option to buy included in the final deal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outlined his intention to bring in extra attacking reinforcements after losing Marcus Rashford to a back injury earlier this month.

Ighalo will now be expected to compete for a place in United's line up alongside Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, with Rashford not expected to return to action until April.

Ex- head coach Warnock has questioned the club's decision to target Ighalo, insisting 's in-form frontman Danny Ings would have been a more shrewd acquisition.

"I tried to sign Ighalo when I was at Cardiff. His salary was over six figures a week, £100,000, something like that. His agent tells you one thing, then the other," Warnock told Sky Sports News.

"Manchester United won't have that problem with the terms. I'm not sure he's the right player for United. He's not consistent and isn't the right type of player.

"They want young players. Why didn't they go for Danny Ings? He's someone similar to Marcus Rashford. It's desperation."

Ighalo spent three years in total at Watford, scoring 39 goals in 100 appearances across all competitions before heading to Changchun Yatai.

He moved on to Shanghai Shenhua two years later, and notched 10 goals in his first year at the club.

Ighalo had been in pre-season training with Shanghai before getting the call from United, with the new Chinese Super League campaign delayed due to the escalation of the coronavirus.

The former Watford forward is unlikely to arrive in Manchester until the beginning of next week, meaning he will play no part the Red Devils' home clash against on Sunday.

The Premier League is due to shut up shop for the winter break thereafter, with United not due back in action until February 17.

Solskjaer's men are scheduled to face at Stamford Bridge on that date, which is when Ighalo will be most likely to make his full debut.