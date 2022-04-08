Ralf Rangnick has revealed that Luke Shaw is still suffering the effects of the horror leg break he sustained in 2015, with the Manchester United full-back now requiring fresh surgery to remove two metal bolts.

Shaw initially joined United from Southampton in 2014 with a reputation as one of the top young full-backs in England, but suffered a career-threatening injury the following year.

A double leg fracture kept him sidelined for almost seven months and he had to gradually work his way back into the Red Devils' first team, eventually finding favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

What's been said?

Shaw has struggled with injury issues in the 2021-22 season, with Rangnick often selecting Alex Telles in his place.

The 26-year-old was substituted at half-time during the 1-1 draw with Leicester City last time out, which Rangnick has now explained was a precaution to avoid serious injury.

He told reporters: "Luke is still injured. We had to take him off at half-time and he's having problems with his leg where he had his operation back in 2015.

"The doctor told me they decided to remove the metal things in his leg, there are two bolts that need to be removed and that will happen tomorrow.

"He will be out for the next two or three weeks."

Additional team news

Cristiano Ronaldo also missed the Leicester draw due to illness, but Rangnick has confirmed he will be available for selection again for Saturday's game against Everton.

However, Edinson Cavani, Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay will all be joining Shaw on the sidelines, as the United coach added: "Cristiano is back again.

"Cavani is still injured, Varane is injured and will be missing out tomorrow, the same is true for McTominay, he's having problems with the sole of his foot."

