Man Utd-owned Chong thanks fans for support after reports of being robbed at knifepoint

Manchester United winger Tahith Chong appears to have confirmed he was the victim of an armed robbery at his home.

The Sun reported this week that the 22-year-old was held at knifepoint by three masked intruders and robbed of thousands of pounds worth of jewellery, watches and designer bags.

Chong, who is currently on loan at Birmingham City, addressed the report on Instagram on Sunday, revealing that the incident took place months ago.

What has been said?

“Good morning to everyone," Chong wrote.

"Yesterday there was a report that came out [and] as terrifying as the article may sound, I'm doing fine.

"[It happened] a few months back, so not last night as some reported.

"Thank you for all the messages and Happy Mother's Day everyone."

Chong the latest Manchester star to be robbed

Chong is one of several players around the Manchester area to be targeted by thieves in recent months.

This month, Paul Pogba's home was hit on the evening his side played against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The midfielder's children were at home and sleeping when the burglary took place.

Fellow United player Victor Lindelof's house was also burgled in January, while Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was reportedly the victim of a robbery when he was on away duty with the Premier League champions.

In December, Joao Cancelo was left with bruises on his face after confronting his attackers.

