Man Utd new boy Maguire a 'leader of men' says former most expensive defender Ferdinand

The one-time Red Devils centre-half has shown his belief in the new arrival at Old Trafford and thinks he will make a positive impact

Former defender Rio Ferdinand has talked up his old club’s latest signing Harry Maguire, backing the former defender to live up to his new tag of ‘most expensive defender of all time’.

Ferdinand compared the 26-year-old’s move to his own from to Old Trafford in 2002, which made him the most expensive defender in the world at that time.

And he feels that Maguire can follow in his footsteps and have a successful career with United, helping the Red Devils turn their fortunes around.

“Most expensive defender of all time Harry Maguire signs for Manchester United for £80m,” Ferdinand wrote in his post on Instagram.

“Funny enough we’ve both been there!

“Is there pressure? Yes. Is there expectation from across the world? Definitely. Are all eyes on me? 100%. Will your teammates be expecting big things? Of course. Will people be expecting a massive change in the team’s fortune? Most definitely.

“These were the feelings, questions that were surrounding me when signing for the great club Manchester United.

“Being a centre-back, I have took a keen interest in Harry Maguire’s game since being linked with Manchester United under Moyes.

“He has made huge strides in the right direction and improved in all areas of his game. He’s grown into someone who can lead and be a leader of men and shown at both ends of the pitch he can be effective.

“He has composure, willingness on the ball as well as the ability to drive out from the defence which I feel is as good as anyone in the game right now.

Article continues below

“Does he have things to work on? Of course, like everyone else! After speaking to numerous people that know him, they all say what a level-headed, hard-working lad he is who will give 110% for his team, which he echoed when signing.

“I think something Manchester United have needed defensively in recent years is a big character who can take on the responsibility of leading from the back and from what I’ve heard from people who know him well, they are confident that he will bring that to this football club.

“I would like to wish him well in the No. 5 shirt of Manchester United and hope he can help bring back success to our club. Good luck Harry Maguire!”