The Dutchman has instilled a new mentality in the Red Devils and the Portuguese feels it will be crucial to their prospects

Diogo Dalot believes Manchester United need to hear the harsh home truths Erik ten Hag has brought to bear upon them if they are to rebound to their best this term, after completing an unbeaten pre-season tour of the Far East and Australia.

The Red Devils slipped to a late draw in their final game against Aston Villa but otherwise completed a clean sweep under the Dutchman, to post an impressive start to their tenure under the former Ajax boss.

Squad members have already talked up the dramatic shift in approach from the manager compared to his predecessors, enforcing a stricter regime, and now Dalot says that his methods are what will be needed - even if it means listening to things they do not want to.

What has Dalot said about Ten Hag's methods?

"It is discipline," Dalot stated. "We need to be ready for that, to be ready to hear things that maybe we don’t want to hear – everything is for the greater good of the team and that’s the most important thing.

“I feel that we start from scratch: new manager, new stuff, new energy, new players coming in and we’re looking forward to playing with them as well. We need to build a team, a staff, a club, everyone together and go forward.

"We should have come into the second half a little bit more lively. Obviously we were winning 2-0 but we need to keep the tempo, keep the ball, we don’t want to concede so many counterattacks that we conceded. But it is something to learn for the future. We are going to analyse the game for sure and take the lessons."

“We need to be proactive, not just the full-back [as he is] – everyone. Read the game, be always on our toes. Mentally we have to be connected all the time and hopefully we can improve a little bit more as well and go to the season.”

Is Dalot now Man Utd's first-choice right-back?

Across a busy pre-season schedule, the Portuguese looks to have dislodged Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the first-choice right-back at Old Trafford, suggesting an impressive show of faith from Ten Hag - but Dalot will not rest on his laurels when it comes to holding the position.

"I feel like I’m a Man United player, but obviously work every single day to play. I want to be ready for the manager, for the club – every time he needs me I’m going to be there. I need to show my qualities as well. This is why I came here, to show to this club I’m capable of playing many games for it. This is what I want.

Dalot also refused to be drawn on Cristiano Ronaldo's current absence, but gave his support for his Portugal team-mate too, adding: "I think Cristiano is important for us. What we know is he is going through some family issues, we hope everything is ok and that’s how we do."