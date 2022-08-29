Man Utd midfielder Hannibal joins Birmingham City on season-long loan

Manchester United have confirmed 19-year-old Hannibal Mejbri will spend the 2022-23 campaign with Birmingham City.

Man Utd confirm exit

Loan with no purchase option

Chance for regular game time

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder will spend the rest of the season away from Old Trafford in a bid to enjoy some regular first-team game time and continue his development. Hannibal becomes the fifth player to depart United on loan this summer as new manager Erik ten Hag reshapes his Red Devils squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hannibal's departure comes as no surprise as United need to trim a bloated squad. The Tunisia international only made two Premier League appearances last season and his chances of first-team game time in the new campaign looked slim once again, particularly following the arrivals of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is an honour to come and play for this club," Hannibal told Blues TV. “I have heard a lot of good things from my friends who have played here before, so I am ready to come and play for this Club."

WHAT NEXT FOR HANNIBAL? Hannibal could make his Birmingham debut on Tuesday against Norwich. The Blues have confirmed he will be available for the game "subject to league and FA approval."