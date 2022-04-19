Tuesday was yet another historically bad day for Manchester United as Liverpool doomed the Red Devils to several new lows.

Liverpool smashed their visiting rivals 4-0, completing this season's Premier League double over their opponents by a combined 9-0 scoreline - the most Man Utd have ever conceded to a single opponent over the course of a league campaign since inception of the current top flight in 1992.

That scoreline also seals Man Utd's heaviest combined defeat to a single opponent since 1892-93, when they lost to Sunderland by a combined 11-0 scoreline.

A dismal day for Man Utd

Having now shipped nine unanswered goals to Liverpool, Manchester United have now conceded 76 Premier League goals in total against the Reds, more than they have against any other opponent.

Liverpool are just the sixth team to do the Premier League double over Manchester United without conceding a goal, with the Reds responsible for three of those six.

Spectacular Salah

On the other side, Liverpool were at their very best, with Mohamed Salah back in goalscoring form as the Reds found the back of the net four times.

Salah scored two of those goals as he was joined by Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz with all three scoring and assisting on the day.

The Egyptian's brace comes after a hat-trick against Manchester United earlier this season, making him the first player in Premier League history to score five goals against Manchester United in a single campaign.

Salah is also just the second player to both score and assist in home and away Premier League games against Manchester United in a single season, with Mesut Ozil the first after doing so in 2015-16.

