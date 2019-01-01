'Man Utd have too many players trying to be magicians’ - Red Devils could fall behind Leicester, says former defender

Paul Parker feels there are issues to address all over the field at Old Trafford, with weekend opponents threatening to break the established elite

have too many players trying to be “magicians”, says Paul Parker, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in danger of falling behind weekend opponents Leicester.

The Foxes, under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers, have found a settled system and been able to recover quickly from the record-breaking sale of Harry Maguire to Old Trafford.

United, in contrast, are still searching for consistency, both as a collective and as individuals, and former Red Devils defender Parker believes there are issues for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to address all over the field.

Just five points have been taken from four games at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, with United failing to build on an opening weekend win over .

Parker feels they are still lacking in important departments, while those who are capable of providing inspiration are looking to do too much themselves.

He told Eurosport: “United's start has been poor. There's no way around it. Five points from four games and only Daniel James has come out of it well.

“You can see there's something about him, even though he has to look at how to react to being tackled and targeted. That can be sorted out, but the rest of it has been quite poor.

“They've got problems in all three key areas; if they had a creative midfielder, we'd be talking about an attack that isn't clinical enough, but the front players aren't being given the opportunities.

“A lot of them are trying to be magicians, making things out of nothing for themselves but it's been very difficult.”

United sit ninth in the Premier League table heading into the latest round of fixtures.

They are set to welcome Leicester to Old Trafford with the unbeaten Foxes currently three points better off.

Many are tipping Rodgers’ side to break into the top six this season, with Parker conceding that a few members of the established elite are in danger of slipping down the standings.

The ex- international added: “If [ , Manchester United, and Chelsea] don't get their form right sooner or later, they're going to struggle to reach Leicester's level.

“They've not missed Harry Maguire and the way they allowed the talks to go on, I believe now that they wanted the money. They wanted a return on investment, and they got what they wanted.”