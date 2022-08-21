'He doesn't know who I am!' - Man Utd's Fernandes hits back at Agbonlahor criticism & reveals Mata's message of support

The Portuguese has insisted that he always demands the highest possible standards for himself

Bruno Fernandes has hit back at criticism from former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor, who singled him out following Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford last weekend. After the humiliating performance, Agbonlahor suggested that the Portuguese midfielder "gets away with murder" and described him as a bad team-mate.

Fernandes has now issued a response, while also revealing that he has received a message of support from ex-Red Devils colleague Juan Mata.

What did Fernandes say in response to Agbonlahor?

Fernandes told ELEVEN when quizzed on Agbonlahor's remarks: "It’s honestly not something that worries me too much. He’s never played with me, he doesn’t know how I am."

Getty Images

The 27-year-old added on Mata's kind words: “Just yesterday I told my wife, who spoke to me about this interview and I said, ‘You know what calms me down?’

"Just two days ago a person called Juan Mata, world champion, European champion, winner of the Champions League, all in England, said to me, ‘You were the best people I’ve met in football, continue like that, being yourself, with that honesty, this ability to work’.

“If someone says that… you know how I am. Boring, because I demand it, but because I am demanding with myself and I also demand it from others.”

What did Jurgen Klopp say about Agbonlahor's comments?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was also baffled by Agbonlahor's outburst on talkSPORT as he appeared to defend Fernandes and United ahead of his team's huge trip to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday.

The German coach said that he didn't remember the former England international being a "mentality monster" as the last time he played against Liverpool, Villa lost 6-0.

He added: "I was close to calling in! I was close to calling in to tell him ‘you have forgot completely that you have been a player’.

"It was unbelievable and if ex-players are already like this, you can imagine how everything else is going. Now you just have to ask yourself ‘how would you want to react in a situation like this?’ And you would, of course, fight back. That’s completely normal, that’s what we expect.”