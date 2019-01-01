Man Utd favourite Pochettino hoping to spend 20 years at Tottenham

The Argentine says he's open to finishing his career at the club as he looks to lead Spurs to glory

Mauricio Pochettino says he would like to spend 20 years as Tottenham manager amid reports linking him with the Manchester United job.

Pochettino joined Spurs from Southampton in 2014 and has since turned the club into Premier League contenders.

He has guided the club to three top-three finishes in his four years in charge, and the club looks on pace to finish near the top once again this season as Spurs trail only Liverpool and Manchester City in the league.

With reports linking him to Manchester United swirling, Pochettino says he's focused on his job in London in both the short and long term.

"I hope, or I wish, to be here 20 years, and decide to leave or to finish my career here," Pochettino said.

"I am so focused here, and want to help the club to achieve what the club want to be in history."

He added: "It would be fantastic. I am so happy to be here. I am so happy to work in that pressure. Why not?"

The manager signed a new five-year contract last summer, but has been linked with Real Madrid and Man Utd in recent months as both are currently being led by short-term managers.

Santiago Solari replaced Julen Lopetegui just a few weeks into the Spanish Liga campaign, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken over for Jose Mourinho for the rest of the Premier League season.

Even with those jobs seemingly open, Pochettino says he hopes to replicate the longevity of former rival Arsene Wenger, who remained boss of Arsenal for 22 years before leaving the club this past summer.

"But I don't know because I need to ask [Wenger] one day, if I have the possibility, if he is happy in the way that he finished," Pochettino said. "What I saw from my point of view, it was so unfair how the people treated him."

Spurs return to action against Chelsea on Tuesday for the League Cup semi-final.