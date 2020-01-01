Man Utd could 'exploit' transfer market after coronavirus crisis - Solskjaer

The Red Devils are ready to pounce for new players whenever the transfer window does re-open

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the club could "exploit" the transfer market in the wake of the coronavirus crisis with the Red Devils still in a financially strong position.

The club recently declared that they won't be furloughing any of their staff due to the ongoing pandemic with United seemingly in a good position to bounce back after the crisis.

The Red Devils have been linked with possible summer moves for the likes of Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund's young star Jadon Sancho.

Both players were expected to cost the club dearly but Solskjaer hinted United may now be able to sign players for smaller sums due to the financial strain Covid-19 could have on other clubs.

"Football is going to get back to normality at one point, and it's very important we're ready when that happens," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"We want to be the best at everything, and of course now is a chance to spend more time, you discuss players, discuss plans, we've evaluated what we need, of course with the coaching staff we've looked at games, evaluated games, discussing on video calls like this.

"Then, the market, who knows how the market is going to react to this? Who knows which clubs need to sell players? There might be just a situation there where you can exploit, and I know that we at Man Utd we are one of the biggest, and the biggest, financially well-off.

"I'm sure we are capable, when we get back to normality, that we can do the business that we want to."

The coronavirus has seen the Premier League suspended indefinitely with Solskjaer admitting that has allowed the club more time to evaluate their plans moving forward.

"Of course, there will be text messages and WhatsApp messages more often. But the biggest difference for most of us is that when you're a footballer you don't really get to spend much time with your family," he said.

"That's been a big plus, if you're allowed to say that anything has been a big plus in this situation. But yes, we are planning, we are discussing what we have to do, what we can do, and I have to say the club has been very good so far."