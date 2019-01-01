‘Man Utd don’t have to keep Pogba’ – Neville would part with any player who wants out

The former Red Devils defender has called on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to move on those who are not fully committed to the collective cause at Old Trafford

“don’t have to keep” Paul Pogba, says Gary Neville, as it is important for the club to move out any player who does not want to be there.

It has been suggested that the World Cup-winning midfielder falls into that category.

Transfer speculation around Pogba is nothing new, but it has been building for some time now with the summer window open.

A switch to Real Madrid or possible return to Juventus has been mooted for the international.

He has done little to quash the rumours, although United have offered no indication that they are open to offers.

Neville would like to see a compromise reached that allows Pogba to remain at Old Trafford, but he has called on the Red Devils to ensure that they only keep those who are fully committed to the cause.

He told Sky Sports on the exit talk: “They don't have to keep any player.

“Manchester United are a better team when Paul Pogba plays but if players don't want to be at the club - that doesn't mean Pogba, he may want to be at the club - you have to get everybody onside and aligned with where you're going.

“Ultimately, that's the first thing Ole had to do - to work out who was going to be ready for the club moving forward.

“I'm still unsure on many players. I see the speculation on Sky Sports News and online and it looks like it could be moving all the time.

“You've got to get players in before you let them go because being armed with the money makes you vulnerable.

“For United, it's all about timing and manipulating and manoeuvring to a point where they know they're going to get players in before letting some go.

“Otherwise they'll become very easy to target in terms of people bumping the money up, which I'm sure they are already.”

Amid the talk of possible departures, with Romelu Lukaku another of those generating plenty of transfer gossip, United continue to be linked with a number of potential arrivals – including Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is on the verge of completing a £55 million ($70m) switch.