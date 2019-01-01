Man Utd coaches ready to push Solskjaer’s underperforming squad to ‘the next level’

The Red Devils endured a difficult 2018-19 campaign, but those working behind the scenes are determined to deliver a brighter future at Old Trafford

are looking to push their players to “the next level”, says Kieran McKenna, with there a desire on the part of all of those at Old Trafford to improve on a disappointing 2018-19 campaign.

The Red Devils are heading into the summer licking their wounds from another humbling domestic and European season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the latest manager to be charged with delivering a reversal in fortune and returning former glories to a club unaccustomed to trailing home among the also-rans.

That is precisely what happened this term, with a sixth-place finish in the Premier League and no major silverware meaning there is little to get excited about at the Theatre of Dreams.

Plans are, however, being pieced together to wake United from their slumber and ensure that their future is considerably brighter than their present.

First-team coach McKenna, who will be staying on alongside Solskjaer for 2019-20, has told the club’s official website: “I think that’s one of the main things as coaches that at this level you’re always looking at ways to improve yourself first of all.

“Then come up with new ideas and keep things fresh and interesting for the players to make sure you keep challenging them.

“Obviously a lot of the players have been at the top level and are working at the top level so we need to make sure that we make things challenging for them and keep pushing them to try to get them to the next level – for themselves individually and try to get the team to the next level.

“I think we’ve got a wide range of experiences within the staff at the moment. I think myself, Ole, Mike [Phelan], Michael [Carrick], Demps [Mark Dempsey] and Emilio [Alvarez] all come from completely different backgrounds and angles. I like to think we complement each other well and we all bring something to the table.”

McKenna is a lifelong United supporter and aware of what it takes to deliver on expectation at one of the world’s biggest clubs.

He added: “At Man United you have to be a team player.

“I think even the top players who’ve come through here are always guys who are prepared to sacrifice themselves for the team, and put the club and the team ahead of themselves.

“I think that’s the character we always want to see in players. We’ve had a lot of great players who’ve represented that really well.”

United will be looking to bring in more talent that fits the mould this summer, with Solskjaer expected to be busy during the transfer window.